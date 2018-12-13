

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A prosecutor says the accused in a murder trial made up two other men he says were with him at a Calgary woman's home the day she was found dead and her daughter disappeared.

Edward Downey, who is 48, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman.

Downey denied killing the pair in July 2016 while testifying in his own defence.

He says he met two other men -- one he calls Terrance and Terrance's friend -- in Baillie's apartment to buy cocaine and that she and Terrance got in an argument before Downey went home to get money.

Crown prosecutor Carla MacPhail quizzed Downey on why he didn't have contacts in his phone for the drug-dealing duo, even though he had plenty of other numbers.

She suggested it's because they don't exist, but Downey told court that's not true.