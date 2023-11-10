Canada

    • Defence committee calls for open competition on military plane bid

    Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP-140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Members of the Canadian Forces work on a CP-140 Aurora surveillance plane at the Canadian Forces base in the Persian Gulf, Sunday, February 19, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    MONTREAL -

    A parliamentary committee is demanding that Ottawa ensure an open bidding process for new military surveillance planes, rather than a sole-source contract.

    Echoing calls from the premiers of Ontario and Quebec, the House of Commons defence committee passed a motion Thursday that asks the federal government to put out a request for proposals before it chooses a replacement for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CP-140 Aurora -- maritime patrol planes set to retire in 2030 after a half-century of service.

    For months, Bombardier CEO Eric Martel has been pushing Ottawa to formally ask for tenders as he promotes the Montreal-based company's reconnaissance aircraft over a Boeing Co. alternative, the P-8A Poseidon -- the apparent front-runner.

    Bombardier joined forces earlier this year with U.S.-based General Dynamics on a patrol aircraft, a modified version of its Global 6500 business jet with submarine-hunting technology. The first plane is not expected to role off the assembly line until the early 2030s.

    Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has stopped short of saying whether competition will be open, with no bidding process for the contract officially selected so far.

    Simon Page, an assistant deputy minister of defence and marine procurement, told the defence committee Tuesday that Boeing's Poseidon was the best aircraft to meet Canada's operational needs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News