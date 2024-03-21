Data transfer issue may have kept thousands of veterans from being hired: officials

A technical problem may have kept thousands of veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members from being hired or having the opportunity to apply for public service jobs.

Officials said the issue began in November 2020 and continued through January 2024.

The Public Service Commission of Canada said Thursday the issue affected veterans who should have been identified and given preference in hiring for federal public service jobs open to the public.

It also affected some military members and veterans who should have been able to see and apply for jobs open to public servants.

“The Public Service Commission pulls data on veterans from the Department of National Defence through a secure channel to identify eligible veterans and CAF members in the public service resourcing system,” said commission president Marie-Chantal Girard.

She said a “technical issue” in the transfer of data between DND and the commission “resulted in a number of veterans and CAF members who may not have been properly identified.”

The transfer was “inoperable” for more than three years. While technical staff was aware of the issue, “the impact of not being able to access this data was not understood” until recently, Girard said.

Senior management was informed about the issue in late December and January.

Officials say they have reached out to more than 6,000 individuals who may have been affected, but they expect the final number will be lower than that.

Michael Morin, acting vice-president at the commission, said there are "over 3,000 Canadian Armed Forces members and approximately 700 veterans who may not have had the ability to view internal job opportunities," and over 3,000 eligible veterans who applied to jobs open to the public.

He said analysis is “ongoing.”

“We have communicated…with all who may possibly have been impacted, knowing that this population will decrease as we get more information on each individual case,” Morin said.

The public service commission will launch an audit to try to determine whether any veterans weren't offered a job or weren't prioritized for jobs as a result of the problem.

“In the meantime, we are exploring a range of potential options to help affected veterans find public service employment,” Girard said.

“While we are striving to obtain the information as quickly as possible, it will likely take a few months before we can gather all the facts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March, 21, 2024