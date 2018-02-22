Justin Trudeau’s wardrobe of traditional Indian clothing is ruffling feathers on both sides of the world, with some accusing the Canadian prime minister and his family of “playing dress-up” during their visit to India.

The prime minister and his family have bedecked themselves in primary colours and traditional garb through much of their visit to India, which has included many stopovers at well-known landmarks. Each of these stopovers has been marked by photoshoots showing the Trudeaus in traditional Indian clothing, posing with their palms pressed together in a Namaste greeting. Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children, Xavier, 10, Ella Grace, 9, and Hadrien, 3, have also been wearing Indian clothing to special events and meetings.

Some of their garb has had a purpose due to local custom. In Amritsar, for instance, Trudeau, his son and his cabinet ministers each wore an orange head covering called a ramal, which is required for entry to the Sikhs’ holy Golden Temple. Sophie, Ella Grace and many of Trudeau’s female cabinet ministers each wore a long scarf called a chunni, to cover their heads, for the same purpose.

But it’s some of the Canadian delegation’s other wardrobe choices that are raising eyebrows. On Tuesday, for example, Trudeau wore gold-embroidered Indian formalwear to a visit with prominent members of India’s film industry, including actor Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood superstar wore a suit to the meeting, as did many other Indians in attendance.

“You look more Bollywood than (Shah Rukh Khan) himself,” one person tweeted at Trudeau.

The Indian publication Outlook India echoed that sentiment in a recently-published article, dubbing Trudeau’s wardrobe to be “too Indian, even for an Indian.”

Indian politician Omar Abdullah shared several photos of the Trudeaus on Twitter Wednesday, saying: “FYI we Indians don’t dress like this every day sir, not even in Bollywood.” He added that the “choreographed cuteness” was “a bit much.”

The photos show the Trudeau family offering Namaste greetings, often while wearing traditional Indian garb.

Several people on Twitter have accused Trudeau of cultural appropriation with his outfits, while others have defended his attire as a nod to local custom.

The Trudeaus’ attire has made headlines throughout their visit to India, where locals have been largely bemused at their nods to local culture.