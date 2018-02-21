

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian Sikh convicted in 1986 of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister has been photographed this week attending an event with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife in India.

Jaspal Atwal and three others tried to murder Malkiat Singh Sidhu three decades ago, as Sidhu visited relatives on Vancouver Island. At the time of the attempted assassination, Atwal was a member of International Sikh Youth Federation -- a group the Canadian government called a terrorist organization.

Separate photos emerged Wednesday night that showed Atwal standing next to Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, during a Tuesday event with the film industry in Mumbai.

Atwal also received an invitation from [Canada’s?] high commissioner to India to attend a dinner event with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. That invitation has now been rescinded.

The photos come as Trudeau tries to reassure Indian leaders that his government opposes Sikh separatism.

Earlier this week, Trudeau met with [the] chief minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, who has expressed concern about a rise in Canada of Sikh separatist ideology.

"We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada," Trudeau said. "I was able to make that very clear to him."