Canada

    • Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics

    The historic Battery in St. John's is shown on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly The historic Battery in St. John's is shown on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.

    Vrbo's ad shows disappointed travellers discovering their vacation rental is overrun by squealing livestock, while the song “Ise the B'y” plays as background music.

    The ad caused a stir on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday night during the Super Bowl, with some saying the classic Newfoundland song was used to connote something stereotypically rural and undesirable.

    Andrew Taylor, a St. John's-based history student, says associating one of Newfoundland's more treasured songs with farm animals is “unfortunate and disgusting.”

    Korona Brophy, artistic director for the Celtic Fiddlers group, said in a post on X the ad was disgraceful and disrespectful and she wondered if it constituted a slur.

    The vacation rental company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News