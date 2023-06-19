Chicology Faux Wood Blinds recalled due to strangulation hazard

Health Canada says the product being recalled is the Chicology 2-inch Faux Wood Blind with valence, Model: CFW-BW-2372, and UPC: 8 12030 03652 8. (Health Canada) Health Canada says the product being recalled is the Chicology 2-inch Faux Wood Blind with valence, Model: CFW-BW-2372, and UPC: 8 12030 03652 8. (Health Canada)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social