Chicology Faux Wood Blinds recalled due to strangulation hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Chicology Faux Wood Blinds due to the potential strangulation hazards they pose to children.

According to the notice issued on Monday, the recalled products do not meet the Corded Window Covering Regulations and their configurations can create loops exceeding 44cm in length.

These longer loops can be deadly as they pose strangulation and entanglement hazards for young children who might accidentally wrap the looped cords around their necks, Health Canada said.

So far, 74 of the recalled blinds, which were manufactured in the United States, were sold in Canada between November 2021 and May 2023, according to the health agency.

The health agency warns that if children become entangled in blind cords, it can quickly lead to strangulation and even death. However, as of June 7 no incidents or injuries were reported in Canada.

Health Canada says the product being recalled is the Chicology 2-inch Faux Wood Blind with valence, Model: CFW-BW-2372, and UPC: 8 12030 03652 8.

You may find the UPC number on the packaging material, as the product itself does not have a label showing the UPC or Model number.

Consumers are asked to “immediately” stop using the recalled product and contact the company for additional instructions.

