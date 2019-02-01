

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released alarming footage of a man dousing an Ontario law office in gasoline and setting the foyer on fire.

Posted by York Regional Police, the video from Jan. 7 shows the hooded arson suspect in an orange jacket getting out of the passenger side door of a white Mercedes Benz just before 1:30 a.m. at a commercial plaza in Vaughan, Ont.

The suspect can be seen throwing an object through the front door of a law office before dousing the floor with gas. He then leaves three fuel containers inside the door, strikes a match and tosses it in. The gas ignites instantly and the man runs backwards away from the flames, which shoot out onto the parking lot sidewalk. He shuts the trunk and gets back in the car, which drives away quickly.

Though the surveillance video shows the entire act, police have been unable to identify the suspect.

“The licence plates used on the suspect vehicle were found to have been stolen from the city of Toronto,” police said in a statement Friday. “Investigators are releasing these images and seeking public assistance to identify the suspect.”

The website for a law office by the name of Carr Law lists its address as 3550 Rutherford Road, Unit 84.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, lawyer Lisa Carr said the office wishes not to comment until the investigation is complete.