

CTVNews.ca Staff





It appears the city of Vancouver might have a serial arsonist on their hands, however the suspect isn’t targeting buildings or homes, but rather Porta Potties.

Between Dec. 9 and Jan. 19, officers investigated seven reports of portable washrooms set on fire in Vancouver. On Jan. 24, another portable washroom was set on fire in downtown Vancouver.

The most recent fire came Wednesday night at approximately 10 p.m. when a Porta Potty was set ablaze just a few blocks away from last week's fire. Officers believe the fires are connected.

"We have investigators currently working the case and trying to solve it (and) find out who this person is," Sgt. Jason Robillard, Vancouver police spokesperson, told CTV Vancouver.

While it might seem like a harmless prank, authorities are warning that these fires are dangerous.

"It won't be a joke when it burns down a building. It won't be a joke when it kills or injures someone and it certainly won't be a joke when that fire kills or injures a firefighter," said Capt. Jonathan Gormick, spokesperson for Vancouver’s fire and rescue services.

Police are urging anyone with a Porta Potty on their property to move it away from any buildings and lock it overnight. Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson