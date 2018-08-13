Man charged with arson after fireworks set off at Regina protest camp
Teepees are seen at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 2:19PM EDT
REGINA - A 25-year-old man faces an arson charge after fireworks were discharged towards a protest camp outside the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina.
Police say officers were sent to Wascana Park early Sunday to investigate a disturbance at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp.
It was reported that a man got out of a vehicle parked at the legislature and discharged a Roman candle, which shot multiple flammable projectiles at the camp of 14 teepees.
Police say they are not aware of any injuries or damage.
Brent Holland of Yorkton faces counts of arson with disregard for human life, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.
Holland was released after his arrest and is scheduled to make his first provincial court appearance in Regina on Sept. 17.
The camp has been set up in the park since late February to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers.
