

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





Two young children were taken to hospital after consuming a chocolate bar containing cannabis, police in Manitoba say.

Brandon police tweeted Saturday that they had been contacted that afternoon to help paramedics with a call.

According to police, a two-year-old and a five-year-old had eaten the chocolate. They were still being monitored in hospital as of Sunday.

“Easy to see why children would think this is a regular chocolate bar,” police said in their tweet, which included a picture of the snack in question.

Police say no criminal charges are expected. Child and Family Services have been contacted.

Staff Sgt. Brian Partridge told CTV Winnipeg that Brandon police had not received any previous calls of this type. He said parents should ensure they store products containing cannabis in places children are not able to access.

The federal government has set a minimum age of 18 for legal cannabis use. The minimum age is 19 in Manitoba.

Edible products laced with marijuana remain illegal in Canada in any case. Health Canada has released a set of draft regulations which are currently open to public consultation. Edibles will be legalized no later than Oct. 17.

There have been several reported cases of children ending up in hospital after consuming cannabis products since the drug was partially legalized in Canada, including one incident in December 2018 in which a child brought his parent’s cannabis-infused cookies to an elementary school in Oshawa, Ont. Two students ended up in hospital.