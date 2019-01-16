

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung





A B.C. politician is calling for improved enforcement after cannabis-laced candies were left on the windshields of vehicles in Vancouver.

Jas Johal, the MLA for Richmond-Queensborough, told CTV Vancouver that packages containing 10 milligrams of ‘microdosed candy’ were placed on the windows of vehicles parked outside of the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo over the weekend.

He said it’s difficult to tell the difference between the pot-laced gummies and regular candies.

“I can’t tell the difference, how do you expect a child to?” Johal asked.

The candy packages displayed the brand Earth’s Edibles logo along with a link to the company’s website.

Despite the packaging, the owner of Earth’s Edibles said they didn’t distribute the candy samples. The company’s website does sell edible candies, along with other cannabis food items, but the packaging for those products is different than the ones left on the vehicles.

Regardless of who’s responsible, Johal said this incident shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“The onus is on the provincial government to make sure the information is out that there’s enough scare in these companies not to do this,” he said.

In a statement sent to CTV Vancouver, organizers for Vancouver’s cannabis expo also condemned the incident.

“This underscores the need for increased cannabis education, especially with the expected legalization of cannabis edibles later this year,” Nick Pateras, VP for Strategy for Lift & Co., wrote.

Under federal law, it’s illegal to make or sell cannabis edibles, although the legalization of pot-infused edibles is expected to happen later this year.

Johal said he’s concerned about children getting their hands on cannabis-laced candies, whether they’re legal or illegal.

“When a child ingests cannabis they have a bigger reaction to the drug,” Pamela Fuelli, a safety advocate for the national charity Parachute, said. “They actually are poisoned by the product.”