TORONTO -- U.S. border patrol are reminding travellers that taking cannabis to the States remains illegal after two Canadians were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly 18 kilograms of marijuana to Miami.

A man and woman, both 20 years old, were leaving Toronto when $132,000 worth of marijuana was found in their checked baggage on Dec. 19.

“Although the Government of Canada has legalized the possession of limited quantities of marijuana, taking marijuana across Canadian borders remains illegal,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection in a news release Dec. 20. The maximum amount of marijuana allowed for personal possession in public under Canadian laws is 30 grams, or approximately 0.15 per cent of the amount seized by the American authorities.

The seizure happened at the U.S. border preclearance facility at Toronto’s Lester B. Pearson International Airport, where the travellers were arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency.

“This seizure demonstrates the security value of Preclearance operations and our international partnerships,” said CBP official Clint Lamm in the news release. “By working with excellent partners like CBSA, we are able to stop criminal activity at the earliest possible point in the travel continuum.”