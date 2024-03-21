Canada

Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

National flags representing Canada and Mexico are pictured in this undated file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Judi Bottoni) National flags representing Canada and Mexico are pictured in this undated file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Judi Bottoni)
Share
QUERETARO CITY, Mexico -

The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother.

Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

Police say Schart and a friend stopped in front of a convenience store to check on their pets, when they were supposedly approached by alleged criminals who threatened them into handing over their belongings.

The pair were both shot, with Schart dying at the scene while her companion was shot in the arm and taken to hospital.

According to a post by her son Corin on the Facebook page for his mother's theatre and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico, Schart was driving to the border at the time in an effort to return to Canada.

She was coming back after a decade in Zipolite to care for her mother, whose health had declined.

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Mexico.

"Consular officials are providing consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information," Global Affairs said in a statement. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."

The office of Mexico's attorney general in Queretaro said it could not comment beyond what had been released by police.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover transportation and funeral costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

Toronto

Vancouver

Montreal

Atlantic

Calgary

Ottawa

Winnipeg

Regina

Edmonton

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Saskatoon

Barrie

London

  • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

    Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

  • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

    Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Local Spotlight

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News