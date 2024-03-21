Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

U.S. doctors perform world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother.
Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Police say Schart and a friend stopped in front of a convenience store to check on their pets, when they were supposedly approached by alleged criminals who threatened them into handing over their belongings.
The pair were both shot, with Schart dying at the scene while her companion was shot in the arm and taken to hospital.
According to a post by her son Corin on the Facebook page for his mother's theatre and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico, Schart was driving to the border at the time in an effort to return to Canada.
She was coming back after a decade in Zipolite to care for her mother, whose health had declined.
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Mexico.
"Consular officials are providing consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information," Global Affairs said in a statement. "Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed."
The office of Mexico's attorney general in Queretaro said it could not comment beyond what had been released by police.
The family has started a GoFundMe to cover transportation and funeral costs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The U.S. Justice Department will file a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the matter.
It may be spring but it appears winter is not done with Toronto just yet. Heavy snowfall is expected in the city on Friday afternoon and will continue overnight. Environment Canada is calling for between five to 10 centimetres of snowfall between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
One man is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight shooting at a commercial plaza in Mississauga.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.
Residents displaced by a Coquitlam apartment fire earlier this month have been told they won’t be able to return to their homes.
Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal.
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that always generates excitement, but next month's version is expected to be unusually spectacular.
Montreal Public Health has reported a spike in cases of syphilis despite the disease being relatively easy to prevent. Dr. Christopher Labos explains why the disease is rising after declining in the 20th century.
Firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are threatening to resign and not answer calls unless a conflict with municipal leaders is resolved by 7 p.m. Thursday.
The case against the man accused in one of Prince Edward Island’s most famous cold cases has once again been put over.
A 42-year-old man from Little River, N.B., is dead after a crash in Popple Depot early Wednesday morning.
A new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy is looking to change the way many think about domestic violence.
Crews are working to clear snow and ice from Calgary's roads with more snow is in the forecast for Thursday.
The owners of Capital Region Resource Recovery Centre in Ottawa's east end have applied to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks for permission to accept residential waste at its landfill at the intersection of Highway 417 and Boundary Road.
The days of free parking on a busy street near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus may be coming to an end.
OC Transpo withheld $15.1 million in payments to Rideau Transit Maintenance in 2023 due to maintenance issues and extended shutdowns on the Confederation Line.
Manitoba's Opposition Progressive Conservatives say a government plan to ban anti-abortion protests near some health-care facilities should be expanded to cover more areas and all protests, including picket lines.
Winnipeg police have charged the parents of a three-month-old girl after she died from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine more than two years ago.
The days of serving chicken fingers, honey dill sauce, and Chinese food with a smile will soon be coming to a close for the downtown Winnipeg staple, Mitzi’s Restaurant.
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
As the Government of Saskatchewan announced its election year education budget in the assembly – thousands of teachers voiced their disapproval in front of the province's legislature.
The City of Regina unanimously decided to allocate $1.98 million to Globe Theatre over the span of two years.
The Edmonton Riverboat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, is for sale for the second time in a decade.
After a middling February, the Edmonton Oilers are back on a roll in March and look to keep it going when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
The Alberta NDP is asking the UCP government for accountability after a 62-year-old partially paralyzed man was taken to a motel when he was discharged from hospital.
CTV News spoke to employment lawyer to find out why Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has limited tools to force businesses to pay outstanding wage claims, even though they’re the ones tasked with investigating.
High school students at Stratford District Secondary School had plenty of reasons to get excited about the future of electric vehicle production in Canada when Project Arrow stopped by Wednesday.
A section of Clair Road West in Guelph’s south end is closed after a crash knocked down traffic lights and wires.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
A renovated motel on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay is likely the permanent home for a large group of residents, after their group home was shut down late last year after a health unit inspection.
After more than a quarter-century in business, Melanie and Ken Boldt, co-owners of Pineview Farms, find themselves busier than ever.
Saskatchewan is projecting a $273.2 million deficit for the upcoming fiscal year while announcing 'record increases and spending' for multiple ministries, including education and healthcare, in its 2024-25 budget released Wednesday.
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
A small contingent of Canadian Armed Forces members held a memorial service on Wednesday to mark a deadly explosion that happened at a munitions site at CFB Borden decades ago.
After being found guilty of sexual abuse involving patients and a nurse, the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal has ruled that former Angus and Wasaga Beach family physician James McInnis will lose his licence to practice medicine.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release on Tuesday identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.
Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.
OPP confirm an “ordinance” has been removed from a road in Leamington. Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to Deer Run Road between Mersea Roads 19 and 21.
Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare has rescinded the code grey that was declared on October 23, 2023, following a cyberattack.
A Windsor photographer’s image of the Ambassador Bridge has grabbed a lot of praise online.
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared two Saanich police officers of wrongdoing after one officer shot an armed man and the other turned his police dog on him during a traffic stop last year.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
In a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
Plenty of people have been outside over the past several days, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
The Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie hosted its first ever Victim Services Conference on Wednesday.
A Timmins driver lost their Dodge Charger in a fire when it spontaneously burst into flames after stopping to grab some pizza Tuesday afternoon.
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
Some of Manitoba's Indigenous sporting history was on display this past weekend at the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame in Wisconsin.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
An American Elm that has grown in the parking lot outside the Calgary Stampede grounds for more than 125 years, will be removed this spring, but it will live on thanks to the Internet.
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Before David Beck discovered the positive potential of filling a balloon full of water, he was striving to be a full-time travel photographer.
Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather — who said Tuesday he was 'reflecting' on his place in caucus after the NDP motion on Palestinian statehood — has not ruled out crossing the floor to join the Conservative Party.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
The double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stressors is taking a toll on the mental health of Canadian adults, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information on Thursday.
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
The U.S. Justice Department will file a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
Reddit will enter a new era as a publicly traded company with a market value of US$6.4 billion after the social media platform's initial public offering was priced at $34 per share.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Toronto's Zach Edey is one to watch as March Madness kicks off this week
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Within hours of going on sale, tickets to the PWHL April 20 game between Montreal and Toronto at the Bell Centre sold out.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.