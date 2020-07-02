TORONTO -- A Canadian man detained in a Cairo prison for almost 500 days without charges has returned home.

Yasser Albaz arrived at Toronto’s Pearson airport Tuesday and photos supplied by his family show him wearing a mask and hugging his relatives.

“Our family’s ordeal is finally coming to an end,” the family said in a statement to CTV News. They said they are grateful for the support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s ambassador to Egypt Jess Dutton, and other ministers, MPs and government staff.

“We are forever grateful for each and every person who supported our family,” said the family.

Protesters marched on Parliament Hill two weeks ago, pleading for Ottawa to intervene because the family feared that Albaz, a 52-year-old engineer, is sick with COVID-19 and might die if he wasn’t brought home.

“Yasser’s health has deteriorated and our top priority will be his much needed medical treatment,” the family said in the statement. “We ask that he be given time to quietly heal from this ordeal and spend quality time with his family.”

The statement did not specify whether Albaz had actually tested positive for COVID-19.

His daughter Amal Albazpreviously told CTV News that the situation has been a “nightmare” and that the family feared Albaz would “come back in a box.”

Albaz was detained on his way home from a business trip for 499 days, held without charges in a crammed cell in Cairo’s notorious Tora prison. There are reports there is a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Albaz is a dual citizen and was travelling on his Canadian passport at the time of his arrest