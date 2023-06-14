Canada will continue to rely on foreign firefighters as wildfires increase: Trudeau
Canada will continue to rely on foreign crews to help fight wildfires in the coming years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday, as more reinforcements from abroad were expected to join the fight against the country's worst wildfire season in decades.
Trudeau told reporters in Saguenay, Que., that Canada will count on other countries to send help, just as other countries depend on Canadian firefighters.
"In terms of international firefighters, it's something that we count on during our fire seasons, but the same way our international friends and partners count on Canadian firefighters during their fire seasons," he told reporters after meeting with armed forces members at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, in Quebec's Saguenay region.
"From Northern Hemisphere to Southern Hemisphere, from one region of the world to another, the fire seasons aren't always aligned and that allows for a travelling of resources that is part of how we're going to make sure we're protecting communities all around the world."
Trudeau said extreme weather events are expected to become more frequent in the coming years due to climate change. When asked if Canada needs to augment its fleet water bombers that are used to fight fires, he said it's clear the country will need to increase resources at many levels.
"There will be more climate emergencies, there will be more major challenges and so we will have to prepare," he said. "And yes, we are talking about planes, but we are also talking about more training for the population, for firefighters, for the military."
Meanwhile, more firefighters from abroad were expected to arrive on Wednesday to help battle Canada’s worst wildfire season of the 21st century.
Quebec officials said about 100 Portuguese and 140 Spanish firefighters were set to land in Quebec City to join the contingents of French and American reinforcements that were already helping battle 130 forest fires raging across the province as of Wednesday morning.
About 5,000 firefighting personnel from multiple countries have been deployed across Canada to help battle the flames, and more were expected to arrive from Chile and Costa Rica in the coming days.
There were 459 fires across Canada on Wednesday morning, with 234 listed as out of control.
There was hope in Quebec that rainy weather this week would help douse the blazes, but officials said Wednesday morning not enough rain had fallen so far to extinguish the danger. The province's forest fire prevention agency — SOPFEU — said a wildfire continued to threaten the community of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., located 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal, where roughly 2,000 people remained displaced.
Civil security official Jean Savard said 2,800 Quebecers remained under evacuation across the province, down from more than 13,500 late last week.
Rain was also in the forecast for a large portion of Western Canada, along with thunderstorms and a risk of lightning. About 14,000 people remained out of their homes in Alberta as of late Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Fox onscreen message calls Biden a 'wannabe dictator' following Trump arraignment
Fox News said Wednesday that an onscreen message that called President Biden a 'wannabe dictator' was taken off TV immediately after it aired and 'addressed.'
At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children, officials said Tuesday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Toronto
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel clouds could form in large part of GTA and Hamilton today
Funnel clouds could develop in a wide swath of the Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton area this afternoon and evening, says Canada's national weather agency.
-
'I'm terrified': TD Bank customer loses $12K to elaborate vishing scam
An Ontario woman said she lost $12,000 after she got a phone call from a fraudster pretending to be her bank.
-
Ontario's top court dismisses Millard, Smich conviction appeals in Bosma murder
Multiple murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich had their convictions upheld on Wednesday for the killing of Tim Bosma, with Ontario's top court ruling they had been treated fairly at trial.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa council dumps proposed garbage bag tags in favour of three-bin limit
Ottawa city council trashed the idea of proposed bag tags for household garbage, voting instead to place a hard cap on the amount of waste residents can place at the curb.
-
Dive-bombing birds derail mail delivery
Red-winged blackbirds aren't just dive-bombing unsuspecting people on Echo Drive—they're impacting mail delivery to some homes in the area.
-
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Georgian Bay man, 72, sentenced to jail time for impaired driving causing deadly Highway 12 crash
A 72-year-old Georgian Bay man convicted of driving impaired and causing a fatal collision on Highway 12 in 2020 will spend eight years behind bars.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schools
Investigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Carbon monoxide hospitalizes 6 boaters on Georgian Bay, prompts OPP safety reminder
Provincial police issued a safety reminder for boaters after a near-fatal incident for six people on Georgian Bay.
Kitchener
-
Funnel clouds could develop over Waterloo region and Wellington County today
A weather advisory is in effect for Waterloo region and Wellington County with Environment Canada warning there’s a risk of funnel clouds Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Players from Kitchener, Ont. claim major league sports victories in NHL, NBA
In the last two days, there have been two champions from Kitchener, Ont. to claim a franchise title in separate professional major league sports.
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
London
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
-
Minority owner of the Golden Knights one of many St. Thomas, Ont. ties to Stanley Cup champs
The short time frame from expansion team to Stanley Cup champions came as a big surprise for Las Vegas Golden Knights minority owner Cyril Goddeeris.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought after senior knocked unconscious in east Windsor attack
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a senior was allegedly assaulted at an intersection on the east side of the city.
-
Detroit remains out of reach for some international students in Windsor
Originally from India, engineering student Smit Bardoli says one of the reasons he chose Windsor as his place of study was its proximity to Detroit. However, the long wait time for a U.S. visitor visa will result in him graduating before he can cross the border even once.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fire
Two family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Not enough rain to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
A northwestern Quebec municipality with an intense wildfire on its doorstep did not get the rain it had hoped for this week, preventing a shift in the fight that could allow residents to return, officials said Wednesday. SOPFEU said wildfires near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continue to threaten the community 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Quebec judge rejects request from Muslim group to suspend ban on school prayer rooms
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a request by a Muslim advocacy group and a civil liberties organization to suspend the province's ban on prayer rooms in public schools.
-
Quebec housing minister apologizes for insensitive remarks on lease transfers
Minister for Housing France-Élaine Duranceau said she is sorry if she appeared insensitive when she made comments in recent days about her desire to tackle lease transfers.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
Winnipeg
-
Teen stabbed during fight, police looking for suspect
A 14-year-old male requires surgery and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing last week.
-
WFPS continues to hand out invoices for vacant property fires
The number of owners that have been fined after vacant buildings burned down in Winnipeg has climbed.
-
Meeting over controversial rural Manitoba silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
Calgary
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Charges laid in death of southern Alberta woman
A southern Alberta man has been charged in the death of a woman who died after a brutal assault.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courts
A Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
Suspect arrested, arson charges laid following Edmonton trailer fire
Police in Edmonton announced arson charges Wednesday against a man accused of lighting a trailer on fire in northwest Edmonton last month.
-
Edmonton Public Schools commits to more public engagement before decision on School Resource Officer program
Two and a half years after Edmonton Public Schools voted to suspend its School Resource Officer (SRO) program, the board has not made a decision on whether or not to reinstate it.
Vancouver
-
Donnie Creek wildfire threatens key highway linking northern B.C. and Yukon
A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.
-
B.C. to provide universal coverage for opioid treatments in Canadian 1st
British Columbia says it is providing universal coverage for opioid agonist treatments that help people with substance use disorders, making it the first province in Canada to do so.
-
B.C. man faces 10 year teaching ban over sexualization of lessons, 'physical encounters' with recent grads
A Chilliwack man has been banned from teaching high school for at least 10 years over his communication with students—which included discussions related to intimate, personal and sexual matters.
Politics
-
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were set to meet Wednesday to discuss terms for a possible public inquiry on foreign interference, as the prime minister praised opposition parties for behaving in a less-toxic manner.
-
Deportations for international students caught in fraud scheme put on hold
Deportation orders for international students caught up in a fraud scheme have been put on hold while a task force investigates each case, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Health
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
-
B.C. to provide universal coverage for opioid treatments in Canadian 1st
British Columbia says it is providing universal coverage for opioid agonist treatments that help people with substance use disorders, making it the first province in Canada to do so.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
Johnny Depp selects charities for the US$1 million he received from Amber Heard in defamation settlement
Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the US$1 million settlement he's owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial, CNN has learned from a source close to Depp.
-
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a 'cease-and-desist' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
Business
-
The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
-
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
-
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Lifestyle
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
CanCon Rules: NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights roster loaded with Canadians
The Stanley Cup will criss-cross the Great White North this off-season as the many Canadians on the Vegas Golden Knights roster spend their day with the trophy.
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
-
Here's a guide to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix races and events in Montreal
The sound of race car engines revving and tires squealing will echo off the Gille Villeneuve race track on Ile Notre-Dame while Montreal's downtown core will likely be packed with race fans and car curios as the Montreal Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.