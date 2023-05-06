Canada to commemorate King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital will just be getting underway.
Canada has planned an hour-long celebration in downtown Ottawa that will be attended by distinguished guests, and will include a series of musical and artistic performances.
Beginning at 10 a.m. EDT at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington St. in Ottawa, Canadian Heritage has framed the service as an event to "bring together artists and speakers who reflect the values that Canada and His Majesty share, such as protecting the environment, service to others, and celebrating our country’s diversity."
Although King Charles acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, the post-U.K. proceedings are a chance for Canadians to mark the occasion.
This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony in 1953. As a constitutional monarchy, Canada has proclaimed King Charles the head of state.
The celebration will include performances by Algonquin group Eagle River Singers, slam poet Sabrina Benaim, singer–songwriter Florence K, the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and traditional music group Inn Echo.
Muralist Dominic Laporte will produce a work of art live throughout the event, which will also include speeches by Albert Dumont, an Algonquin spiritual advisor, and Farah Alibay, an aerospace engineer.
During the ceremony, Canada Post is expected to unveil the first Canadian stamp with an image of King Charles III to mark the coronation and the Canadian Heraldic Authority will reveal updated emblems to represent the change of reign.
Celebrations on May 6 will conclude with a 21-gun salute carried out at Parliament Hill. A performance by the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings will also take place to “highlight the King’s life-long connection to the Canadian Armed Forces.”
Expected to attend the event are dignitaries from the Table of Precedence for Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada. Others who will be in attendance include prominent Canadians and supporters of causes considered important to the King.
This comes in addition to free activities being held at Rideau Hall, and the Peace Tower as well as other federal buildings in Canada’s capital region being lit emerald green throughout the weekend.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a delegation including Indigenous and youth leaders are taking in King Charles' coronation in London. Canada’s delegation also includes Canada’s flag bearer astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Five RCMP Musical Ride members are participating in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and a contingent of 45 Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Special Operations Command, and the Royal Military College members are taking part in the coronation military parade.
With files from CTVNews.ca's Jennifer Ferreira
