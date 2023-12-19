Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
Minister of National Defence Bill Blair said the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will deploy three staff officers as early as next week under Operation Artemis – the CAF operation concerned with security in Middle East waters.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had announced Canada's participation on Monday, but Blair confirmed the partnership Tuesday afternoon, providing additional details about how Canada will support the mission.
Under Operation Prosperity Guardian, Canada, the U.S. and other countries will protect ships transiting the Red Sea that have come under attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
According to reporting by The Associated Press, the move to expand operations follows recent attacks on commercial vessels. In the last four weeks, commercial ships have been attacked or seized a dozen times and 25 members of the MV Galaxy Leader remain hostages in Yemen.
The Red Sea is a major artery for global trade anchored by two strategic waterways – the Suez Canal and the Bab-al-Mandeb. There are about 400 commercial vessels transiting the southern Red Sea at any given time, according to U.S. officials, and Canada's Department of National Defence warns impediments to the free flow of those vessels can have a cascading economic impact.
The Associated Press reports that Iranian-backed Houthi militants have targeted Israeli-linked vessels throughout Israel's war with Hamas, but recently broadened the attacks to include ships without clear ties to Israel.
Under Operation Prosperity Guardian, military ships and personnel from the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain will be deployed to the area to provide umbrella protection to as many trade vessels as possible at a given time.
With files from The Associated Press
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates Who left little Dusty Bowers to die in the snow?
Avery Haines and W5's investigation team re-examine a baby's murder three decades after the case was closed. After a court acquitted the mother, why did police never try to find the killer?
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Toronto
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
'Hatred will have no space in our city': Nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since onset of Israel-Hamas war
There have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at the school's Ottawa campus.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning Gatineau hit-and-run
Gatineau police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in his forties in Gatineau.
-
Two arrested in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south-end
The Ottawa Police have arrested two occupants of a vehicle that crashed near Ottawa's international airport early Tuesday morning.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for alleged dine-and-dashers in Barrie who left IDs behind
A man and woman from Barrie face charges after an alleged dine-and-dash incident on Monday.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400
A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph woman thought $5M lottery win was a practical joke
A Guelph woman has a lot to celebrate this holiday season after winning a $5 million lottery prize.
London
-
'If you crash your vehicle at this speed you will not get home': Grey Bruce OPP stop teen driver for travelling 140 km/h
Grey Bruce OPP are warning the public to slow down after a teenaged driver was stopped allegedly stunt driving on Monday because they were 'trying to get home.'
-
Downtown London, Ont. shooting, sex assault suspect in custody after nearly 7 months on the run
A man wanted in connection to downtown shooting and sexual assault in April of this year has been arrested in Mississauga, London police said on Tuesday.
-
Ontario grandmother buys $500 Walmart gift card that was nearly empty. Here's what happened
For the last six months, an Ontario grandmother has been trying to get her money back after buying a Walmart gift card that turned out to be nearly empty when her grandson wanted to use it.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy EV Battery Plant celebrates construction milestone
Windsor’s new electric vehicle battery plant is celebrating a milestone as construction is almost 30 per cent complete.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men
Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
McGill announces $3K award to offset tuition hike for most out-of-province students
McGill University says it will offer a $3,000 annual award to new undergraduate students from other provinces to offset a tuition hike imposed by the provincial government.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman 'meritless' and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
-
3 Winnipeg police officers injured while trying to stop stolen vehicle
Three Winnipeg police officers were injured after they were hit by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
-
Calgary police bust alleged money laundering operation tied to illegal steroid business
Calgary police have charged four people in connection to an alleged multi-million dollar money laundering operation tied to the illegal sale of anabolic steroids.
-
One person dead, another injured in Forest Lawn shooting
Calgary police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Forest Lawn.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
-
Alberta ethics commissioner says rules followed in removal of ex-public health officer
Alberta’s ethics commissioner says no rules were broken when the former chief medical officer of health was hired for — then promptly removed from — a new job with the province.
Vancouver
-
Human rights complaint over Vancouver's approach to homeless camp fast-tracked
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to fast-track a complaint from homeless encampment residents who have accused the City of Vancouver of discrimination.
-
B.C. man gets 18 months in jail after undercover Mountie delivers Tasers to home
A British Columbia man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after an undercover Mountie delivered a package containing two imported Tasers to a home in the Okanagan.
-
2 pedestrians hit, injured by Tesla driver in South Vancouver: police
A Tesla driver hit two pedestrians in south Vancouver during the afternoon rush hour Monday, according to authorities.
Politics
-
'He changed the political conversation': Pierre Poilievre voted CP's Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
-
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board has ruled that Facebook parent company Meta should overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
NASA laser message beams video of a cat named Taters back to Earth, and it’s a big deal
A laser communications experiment flying aboard NASA’s Psyche mission has beamed back a video to Earth from nearly 19 million miles (31 million kilometres) away — and the short clip stars a cat named Taters. It’s the first time NASA has streamed a video from deep space using a laser.
-
Apes recognize friends they haven’t seen for decades, new research finds
Apes can recognize old friends they haven't seen for decades, according to new research, and it's the longest-lasting social memory ever documented outside humans.
Entertainment
-
Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni fined 1 million euros for charity miscommunication
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni in a speech over the weekend criticized Ferragni without naming her, citing influencers who promote 'expensive panettone making believe that they are for charity, when the price only pays for millionaire’s fees.'
-
Marvel kicked out Jonathan Majors after his conviction. It's thrown years of plans into disarray
Marvel had more riding on Jonathan Majors than perhaps any other actor. Now it's parting ways with him, and throwing years of plans for its cinematic universe in disarray.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Business
-
Inflation holds at 3.1% in November as progress in tamping down price growth stalls
Canada's annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
-
Annual rent increases slowing as average asking price reaches $2,174 in November
A report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,174 in November, relatively flat from the previous month but an 8.4 per cent increase year-over-year.
Lifestyle
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Sports
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
Ottawa set to outline plan to phase in electric-vehicle sales mandate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline today the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.