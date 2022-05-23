Canada's most northern border to reopen June 1, Yukon prepares for return of tourism

FILE - Eldo Enns rides his penny farthing bicycle in Dawson City, Yukon, on Friday June 19, 2009. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE - Eldo Enns rides his penny farthing bicycle in Dawson City, Yukon, on Friday June 19, 2009. Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social