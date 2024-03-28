Canada

    • Canada Post's newest stamp features special cookies for Islamic holiday

    Canada Post’s newest specialty stamps feature 'melt-in-your-mouth' desserts to mark two Islamic festivals, the crown corporation announced Thursday.

    Maamoul cookies, a staple during Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha celebrations, are traditionally made with semolina. They're flavoured with rose, or orange blossom water, and mahlab, a nutty spice made with ground cherry pits.

    Wooden moulds, also pictured on the stamps, are used to press decorative designs into the dough, which is stuffed with walnut, pistachio or date filling.

    Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking Fast, starts after the end of Ramadan in April.

    "The stamp was issued (Thursday), so that it can be used to send greetings before the festival," reads a release from Canada Post.

    Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

    This image, provided by Canada Post, shows a sheet of the crown corporation's latest stamp, which feature's Middle-Eastern cookies commonly eaten during Eid celebrations.

    Thursday's release is Canada Post’s sixth stamp commemorating Eid festivals.

