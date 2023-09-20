Canada

    • Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog

    Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    OTTAWA -

    The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.

    The office of privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says information collected for the marketing program includes data about where individuals live and what type of online shopping they do, based on who sends them packages.

    The commissioner found Canada Post had not obtained authorization from individuals to indirectly collect such personal information.

    In a report on his office's investigation, Dufresne says this amounts to a violation of section 5 of the Privacy Act.

    The commissioner recommended Canada Post stop using and disclosing personal information in this way until it can seek and obtain consent from Canadians.

    Dufresne says the post office declined to take this corrective action, and he is urging it to reconsider.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News