While the federal government is expected to announce its intention to ban single-use plastics Monday, what products that will affect will be determined later.

Canada is acting on a commitment made at last year’s G7 Summit, joining France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the European Union in signing the Ocean Plastics Charter. Only the U.S. and Japan declined to take part.

That charter includes “working with industry towards 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, or, where viable alternatives do not exist, recoverable, plastics by 2030.”

An estimated 150 million tonnes of discarded plastics are dumped into oceans worldwide annually, according to the federal government. Less than 11 per cent of plastics are recycled in Canada and about nine per cent are recycled globally.

“Millions of tons ending up in waterways and landfills, so this is a significant problem and it’s an indicator that other jurisdictions around the world have identified that and are already taking actions,” Jo-Anne St. Godard, executive director of the Recycling Council of Ontario told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday.

“Canada is quite right to join them.”

Shopping bags, straws, plastic utensils and take-out containers make up more than a third of Canada’s plastic waste, the government says.

New Canadian research has even found plastics in the air we breathe. North Americans eat, drink and inhale tens of thousands of tiny plastic particles every year, according to a University of Victoria biologist.

But the plastics industry is also big business in Canada, accounting for about $35 billion in sales and close to 100,000 jobs.

“I think it's an excellent opportunity for them to innovate and create new products that will be environmentally friendly while also bringing convenience to the Canadian consumer,” said Jordan Keenan of Plastics Oceans Foundation Canada.

“It’s long overdue. There’s a lot of work left to be done.”

The EU and the U.K. have committed to outlaw single-use plastic cutlery, straws, stir sticks and cotton swabs by 2021.

Canada will not ban specific products immediately, but will examine evidence first, two government officials with knowledge of the initiative said Sunday.

Details will be announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna in Toronto and Fisheries and Oceans Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in British Columbia.

Giant reefs of plastic are showing up in the oceans and fish and sea mammals are eating plastic objects thinking they're food.

Canada, with the longest coastline in the world, has an important role to play internationally, another official said. "I think people really want to see us take some real action."

St. Godard says Canada has taken an important first step in addressing plastic waste.

“It’s a bold step and it’s an important step and very necessary. We hope and we expect that there’s going to be more parts to this announcement as well.”

St. Godard says the federal government has shown leadership on plastics use in their own operations and she’s hopeful the announcement will come with commitments to research and investment in the domestic recycling industry.

“If, in fact, all of those aspects come through in today’s announcement, we’ll be pleased.”

-with files from The Canadian Press