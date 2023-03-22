Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan

Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.

Between Jan. 1, 2022 and Jan. 1, 2023, Canada's population grew by 1,050,110 people, according to demographic estimates released by StatCan on Wednesday.

That’s the first 12-month period in Canada's history where the population grew by more than one million, the report says.

It is also the highest annual population growth rate (2.7 per cent) on record since 1957, which had a 3.3 per cent growth rate over one year.

The previous record was attributed to the post-war baby boom and high immigration of refugees due to the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.

In 2022, the reasons for the huge population growth are a bit different, StatCan says.

According to the data, Canada is leading the G7 countries for population growth largely due to the increase in immigration. In 2022, Canada welcomed 437,180 immigrants and had a net increase of 607,782 non-permanent residents.

"Both of these numbers represent the highest levels on record, reflecting higher immigration targets and a record-breaking year for the processing of immigration applications at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada," the report reads.

The gains in non-permanent residents in 2022 are the highest recorded for a single calendar year, compared with similar data. This, combined with immigration, increased the population quickly over the year.

All provinces and territories saw a year-over-year increase of non-permanent residents in 2022, due to work and study permits and asylum seekers.

The statistical agency indicated the increase is due to more international migration aimed at fulfilling jobs in Canada and programs "created to welcome people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Not only was the year 2022 record-breaking, so was its fourth quarter.

According to StatCan, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, Canada's population increased by 273, 893, representing a 0.7 per cent increase.

"This was the highest rate of growth recorded in a fourth quarter since the same period in 1956 (+0.7 per cent)," the report reads.

The fourth-quarter increase was due to international migration, which saw 83,152 immigrants and 196, 262 non-permanent residents welcomed to Canada.