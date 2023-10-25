Canada announces additional funding to aid humanitarian crises in Europe, Middle East
Canada has announced additional funding to aid the humanitarian crises impacting millions in regions across Europe and the Middle East.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced more than $1 million in funding to aid the refugee crisis in Armenia, as hundreds of thousands have fled Nagorno-Karabakh amid rising tensions with Azerbaijan.
“Canada is grateful to Armenia for welcoming those fleeing this crisis. Host communities have generously opened their doors, but they alone cannot support this large influx of people seeking refuge,” Joly said in a statement during her visit in Armenia.
Canada has committed a total of $3.9 million to provide life-saving assistance, food, shelter and protection services for refugees in Armenia and those on the move, fleeing from the conflict.
Additionally, Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced $10 million in urgent assistance to civilians impacted by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, West Bank, Israel and surrounding regions.
Since the Oct.7 attack by Hamas, Canada has pledged a total of $60 million in aid to the region to help with emergency medical treatment, protection services, food, water and other life-saving supports through various humanitarian organizations.
The war, in its 19th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Associated Press reports the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Wednesday that at least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed and 17,439 others wounded. In the occupied West Bank, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.
The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the death tolls cited by Hamas, which says it tallies figures from hospital directors.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, according to Israeli officials, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage. Israel's military on Wednesday raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, including foreigners believed captured by Hamas during the incursion. Four hostages have been released.
The closure of the Rafah border crossing to civilians has also exacerbated matters and the aid that arrived in Gaza two weeks since the initial attacks is not enough, said Hussen.
“Canada welcomed the news of humanitarian assistance being delivered to civilians in Gaza through the Rafah crossing. However, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire and for Canada’s assistance to reach those who urgently need help, the rapid, sustained and unimpeded access of humanitarian relief is essential,” Hussen said in a statement Wednesday,
With files from The Associated Press.
Correction
This report has been corrected to clarify Canada has pledged a total of $60 million, not $70 million, to the humanitarian crisis related to the Israel-Hamas war since October 25.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
Liberal bill updating sex-offender registry in response to court decision becomes law
A Liberal bill that adds victims' input to the process for publication ban decisions and changes how the national sexual offender registry works has received royal assent.
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Toronto
-
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
-
Hate-motivated investigation underway after assault, removal of pro-Israel posters in Toronto
An assault in downtown Toronto that took place after a suspect was confronted for allegedly removing pro-Israel posters is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
-
1 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto's west end
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.
Ottawa
-
'We're not ready to open it': OC Transpo will not commit to date for Trillium Line launch
OC Transpo officials still won't provide a firm launch date next spring for the new north-south light-rail transit line, as construction continues on the line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Gatineau
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the corner of Boulevard des Allumettières and Rue St-Rèdempteur in the Hull sector shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.
-
Sens defenseman Chabot breaks hand, Brannstrom returns to Ottawa
The Senators say defensemen Thomas Chabot and Erik Brannstrom were injured during Thursday's game against the New York Islanders.
Barrie
-
Former boyfriend testifies about defendant's distressed call on day of deadly hit-and-run
The former boyfriend of the Newmarket woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run took the witness stand on Thursday, testifying she told him she had been in an accident that morning.
-
Missing Niagara senior may be in Orillia
Police say Charles Beno, 83, was last seen in Fonthill noon on Oct. 25.
-
Spotlight shines bright on newcomers at annual awards gala
It was a night of glitz and glam at the 11th annual County of Simcoe Newcomer Recognition Awards ceremony, held at the Heights Ski & Country Club in Oro-Medonte.
Kitchener
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
-
Kitchener woman charged with sexually assaulting youth in custody
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a youth who was being held at an open custody youth facility in Waterloo Region, Waterloo regional police say.
-
Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign kicks off in Waterloo
Friday marks the start of the official Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign.
London
-
Cat perishes in London residential house fire
Crews were called to the scene at 63 Wilson Ave. near Rogers Avenue around 11:45 a.m.
-
Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row
Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom she had no choice but to adjourn for the day.
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING No parole for 17 years: decision by justice as Windsor murder trial winds to a close
One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.
-
$25,000 worth of cocaine seized in Windsor bust
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized $25,000 worth of cocaine after a two-month investigation into a drug trafficking network with links to a Toronto street gang.
-
Sick juror sidelines Veltman trial for a second Friday in a row
Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom she had no choice but to adjourn for the day.
Montreal
-
Ending the Metro at 11 p.m.? Montreal considering transit reductions amid funding spat with Quebec
Significant cutbacks are being considered in Montreal, including a stoppage of Metro service at 11 p.m., to cope with a potential reduction of public transit funding from the province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Say it ain't SNOW! Temperatures set to drop this weekend including flurries in Montreal
After a stretch of warm weather that saw daytime highs in the upper teens, temperatures are expected to drop this weekend and colder air could mean the first flurries of the season for southwestern Quebec.
-
Quebec could reevaluate baby vaccines as post-pandemic viruses change needs
Quebec is evaluating whether part of its vaccination schedule for babies and toddlers needs modification in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw different diseases and viruses thrive.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Winnipeg
-
Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed
Two lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
-
Truck hitting ditch leads to seizure of $500K in stolen property: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP seized $500,000 in stolen property earlier this week in an investigation that started with a vehicle hitting a ditch.
Calgary
-
Calgary sex trade worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
-
Dog stolen along with truck from Lakeview home dies after being found injured
A dog stolen along with the truck he was in has died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
1 of 3 men arrested in connection to 2022 downtown Edmonton homicide
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a December 2022 homicide in downtown Edmonton.
-
Driver ends up in ditch after hitting lost semi load near Smoky Lake
Mounties are looking for a semi driver who lost part of their load on a northern Alberta highway, which another commuter crashed into.
-
Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival Flames
No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Edmonton Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season.
Vancouver
-
258 arrests made in 2-week period as Vancouver police continue shoplifting crackdown
Efforts to crack down on violent and chronic shoplifters continues in Vancouver, where police say they recently made 258 arrests in the span of two weeks.
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Suspended driver tells B.C. court keto diet caused false breathalyzer reading
A B.C. driver who claimed his ketogenic diet caused a false breathalyzer reading has been refused a second chance to challenge the three-day driving prohibition he received after taking the test.
Politics
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
-
These B.C. students are the only Canadians competing in NASA's next rover design challenge
The school year just got a lot more exciting for some bright young students at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.
Entertainment
-
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
-
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality - it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'
'1989 (Taylor's Version),' out Friday, takes that version of Swift -- then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of '80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff -- and includes five unreleased "vault" tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Killer' is a slick, stylish thriller and a welcome return to the genre for David Fincher
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Killer,' 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Freelance.'
Business
-
Here's what was recalled this week in Canada
Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
-
Huawei reports its revenue inched higher in January-September despite U.S. sanctions
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies said its revenue edged higher in the first three quarters of the year, even as it grappled with U.S. sanctions that have hindered both its sales and its purchases of advanced technology.
-
Heather Reisman marks Indigo comeback with new store following leadership turmoil
Having operated 171 stores in her company's 27 years in business, Indigo's latest location may seem unremarkable but for Heather Reisman, it's the first stage of a comeback -- for herself and her beloved empire.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
-
Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Sports
-
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault accomplished her two missions at the Pan American Games.
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
Ottawa Senators free agent centre Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.
-
Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sports
A leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods.
Autos
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.
-
B.C. aiming for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales 5 years earlier than planned
The B.C. government is moving up its target date for the transition to zero-emission vehicles.