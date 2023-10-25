Canada

    • Canada announces additional funding to aid humanitarian crises in Europe, Middle East

    Canada has announced additional funding to aid the humanitarian crises impacting millions in regions across Europe and the Middle East.

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced more than $1 million in funding to aid the refugee crisis in Armenia, as hundreds of thousands have fled Nagorno-Karabakh amid rising tensions with Azerbaijan.

    “Canada is grateful to Armenia for welcoming those fleeing this crisis. Host communities have generously opened their doors, but they alone cannot support this large influx of people seeking refuge,” Joly said in a statement during her visit in Armenia.

    Canada has committed a total of $3.9 million to provide life-saving assistance, food, shelter and protection services for refugees in Armenia and those on the move, fleeing from the conflict.

    Additionally, Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen announced $10 million in urgent assistance to civilians impacted by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, West Bank, Israel and surrounding regions.

    Since the Oct.7 attack by Hamas, Canada has pledged a total of $60 million in aid to the region to help with emergency medical treatment, protection services, food, water and other life-saving supports through various humanitarian organizations.

    The war, in its 19th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Associated Press reports the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Wednesday that at least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed and 17,439 others wounded. In the occupied West Bank, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

    The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the death tolls cited by Hamas, which says it tallies figures from hospital directors.

    More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, according to Israeli officials, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas rampage. Israel's military on Wednesday raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, including foreigners believed captured by Hamas during the incursion. Four hostages have been released.

    The closure of the Rafah border crossing to civilians has also exacerbated matters and the aid that arrived in Gaza two weeks since the initial attacks is not enough, said Hussen.

    “Canada welcomed the news of humanitarian assistance being delivered to civilians in Gaza through the Rafah crossing. However, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire and for Canada’s assistance to reach those who urgently need help, the rapid, sustained and unimpeded access of humanitarian relief is essential,” Hussen said in a statement Wednesday,

    With files from The Associated Press.

    Correction

    This report has been corrected to clarify Canada has pledged a total of $60 million, not $70 million, to the humanitarian crisis related to the Israel-Hamas war since October 25.

