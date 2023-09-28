Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.

In a Thursday press release, Global Affairs Canada said the funding would go to the International Committee of the Red Cross to deliver urgent assistance like health services and food.

More than half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of 120,000 have so far fled into neighbouring Armenia following a military offensive from Azerbaijan. As of Thursday, the lightning assault that began last week had apparently succeeded in toppling the region's decades-old ethnic Armenian separatist government.

In a statement Thursday, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly called for a "permanent cessation of hostilities."

"Canada continues to call for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access in the region and for the respect of human rights," Jolie said. "We stand in solidarity with the people affected by this crisis, and the support announced today will help provide them some much-needed relief."

As Azerbaijan solidifies its grip over Nagorno-Karabakh, more refugees are expected to continue pouring into Armenia.

"Canada is deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences of this crisis," International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said. "The funding announced today will go toward helping the many people and communities that need urgent assistance."

The $2.5 million in Canadian aid comes after the federal NDP called for action – including targetted sanctions against Azerbaijan – after fresh fighting broke out in the Armenian-majority region.

It is unclear how many have been killed in this latest round of fighting, which followed a 10-month blockade by Azerbaijan. In 2020, more than 6,700 people were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas as Azerbaijan reclaimed territories Armenian forces had held for decades.



Canada will open a new embassy in Armenia as soon as next month.

With files from The Associated Press