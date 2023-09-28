Politics

    • Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.

    In a Thursday press release, Global Affairs Canada said the funding would go to the International Committee of the Red Cross to deliver urgent assistance like health services and food.

    More than half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of 120,000 have so far fled into neighbouring Armenia following a military offensive from Azerbaijan. As of Thursday, the lightning assault that began last week had apparently succeeded in toppling the region's decades-old ethnic Armenian separatist government.

    In a statement Thursday, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly called for a "permanent cessation of hostilities."

    "Canada continues to call for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access in the region and for the respect of human rights," Jolie said. "We stand in solidarity with the people affected by this crisis, and the support announced today will help provide them some much-needed relief."

    As Azerbaijan solidifies its grip over Nagorno-Karabakh, more refugees are expected to continue pouring into Armenia. 

    "Canada is deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences of this crisis," International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said. "The funding announced today will go toward helping the many people and communities that need urgent assistance."

    The $2.5 million in Canadian aid comes after the federal NDP called for action – including targetted sanctions against Azerbaijan – after fresh fighting broke out in the Armenian-majority region.

    It is unclear how many have been killed in this latest round of fighting, which followed a 10-month blockade by Azerbaijan. In 2020, more than 6,700 people were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent areas as Azerbaijan reclaimed territories Armenian forces had held for decades.

    Canada will open a new embassy in Armenia as soon as next month.

    With files from The Associated Press

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News