Calls to restrict tobogganing prompt criticism, debate in some cities

The quintessential winter activity of tobogganing is taking over slopes across the country. But as Canadians slide through the winter months at local hills, the age-old question of safe sledding returns to communities and even council chambers.

In Oshawa, Ont., a city just east of Toronto, councillors spent hours this week debating a proposal to ban tobogganing at all but two city parks.

During the debate, Coun. John Neal finished a comment by saying “parents are not happy.” The city did receive a number of letter submissions denouncing the proposal.

“Children don’t know what to do, they don’t know about amendments and bylaws and numbers. All they know is can I go tobogganing or not and we want to say yes,” said Gail Syme, who attended the meeting in person.

The mother and grandmother frequents local hills with her family. “It’s amazing for your mental health and not just for the children as well as physical activity but for the adults. They’re laughing again, they’re having fun thinking about their childhood.”

The proposal stems from an insurance review of city-owned hills, where tobogganing is a common activity. The review found issues that should be addressed.

Neal, a councillor of more than 20 years, suggested it was a topic not to be discussed by council.

“I’ve been saying this since the committee meeting, don’t go down this road because if you do then be prepared because there are so many things that can be sanctioned at a park.” Neal suggested the hills be treated like other areas of the city that come with their own risks. “Put signs up ‘use at your own risk’ like we do with our beaches at Lake Ontario.”

Between 2020 and 2021 there were 170 tobogganing-related hospitalizations recorded in Canada, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. In comparison, there were 522 injury hospitalizations related to ice skating, and 6,590 from falls on ice. That year, there were 1,446 hospitalizations from playground injuries.

After hours of debate, Oshawa councillors decided it was a hill they didn’t want to go down and the item was shelved.

“It was unfortunate that we even had to have the debate -- common sense would tell us that we shouldn’t have these debates in the future, you can’t absolve yourself of 100 per cent of the liability,” said Coun. Tito-Dante Marimpietri, adding that councillors will leave it with city staff to post signage if deemed necessary.

TOBOGGANING ALSO DEBATED IN OTHER CITIES

Oshawa isn’t the only city to have the debate; cities across the country have weighed in on sledding safety over the years.

Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Hamilton and Ottawa are among those with designated tobogganing hills that are maintained and monitored by the city. Many municipalities have websites listing the designated hills along with safety recommendations.

Sledding in an undesignated spot could cost you. In Calgary, for example, there is a range of fines starting at $50 for tobogganing in areas not approved for that activity.

Toronto has 27 designated tobogganing hills. At unsanctioned hills, signs prohibiting tobogganing are drawing a lot of criticism in at least one ward.

“I don’t think I’ve had so many irate phone calls as I did about the sign that prohibited tobogganing at Broadlands Park,” said Jon Burnside, councillor for the area. He’s working to change the wording to be more of a warning.

“The last thing we want is Toronto be the city of no fun and when you have signs prohibiting everything right down to tobogganing, that seems like the direction we’re going,” Burnside said.

“It wasn’t about enforcing the no tobogganing, my understanding is it was more about protecting ourselves from litigation. So why not just tell people what the hazards are and let them make their own choices?”

In a statement, the City of Toronto said “the signage is installed to inform residents and direct them to toronto.ca/toboggan for locations where toboggan hills are regularly inspected for hazards.”

Burnside is optimistic that Toronto Parks staff will be able to make changes to the signs to something that reads more like a warning encouraging people to make safe choices.