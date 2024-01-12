Bomb threat deemed 'non-credible' after flights suspended at St. John's International Airport

Officials at the St. John's International Airport say a bomb threat that halted commercial flights this morning was not really a threat after all.

A post on the X platform, formerly Twitter, says police and officials from Transport Canada and the airport have determined the threat to be "non-credible" and that operations would resume at 11:30 a.m.

The airport says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s canine team searched the building, and security footage was checked.

The bomb threat prompted the airport authority to evacuate the facility’s main terminal building and halt all commercial flights earlier this morning.

An airport spokesman says non-commercial flights such as medical evacuations were not affected because they operate out of a different part of the airport.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they are still investigating what happened even though the threat posed no risk to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.