

CTVNews.ca Staff





When a Western Alberta man checked the surveillance camera at his rural property see what kind of critter had gotten into the garbage over one night last week, he was amazed by what he saw.

“Turns out there was a bear,” David Meier tells CTVNews.ca over the phone from Bonanza. “Then there were two bears. Then there were three bears. It went up and up and up until there were seven.”

Meier says it’s normal to see black bears in the area, which is about 600 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. But he’d never before seen more than three at a time.

He checked the surveillance footage from the following night, hoping to see more.

“There was nothing,” he said. “They were just roaming through, just looking for food before hibernation.”

Meier says he called his neighbours to warn them.

“One bear people can handle but seven they’re definitely concerned,” he said. “If you spook them, typically they’ll run away. But seven?”

His aunt and uncle, who live at the rural property that he owns, have been keeping their garage closed since the incident and are making sure their cats are inside at night.

An adult male black bear typically weighs about 135 kilograms (298 pounds) while adult females average around 70 kg (150 lbs), according to Hinterland Who’s Who.

Males typically hibernate alone but mother bears will sometimes den with their cubs, who are born in January or February.

Meier says people have been getting the kick out of the video, and he’s happy to share it.

“Animals are always neat to see,” he said.