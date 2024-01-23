Ban 'parental alienation' arguments in family law cases, feminist coalition urges federal government

A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of “parental alienation” in family law cases, calling it a “sexist and unscientific theory” that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.

The National Association of Women and the Law (NAWL), a law reform organization working to improve women’s rights in Canada, held a press conference on Tuesday to urge Minister of Justice Arif Virani to ban parental alienation accusations in legal disputes.

When one party alleges they are the victim of parental alienation during a custody battle, it means that parent is accusing the other of turning the child or children against them through psychological manipulation, by inventing false stories of abuse or repeatedly badmouthing the other parent to the child.

Suzanne Zaccour, director of legal affairs at NAWL, called the concept “pseudoscience,” adding that the association is seeing this tactic being increasingly used in custody cases in which women have alleged their partner is abusive, sometimes resulting in courts placing children back in the custody of abusers because they believe the abuse was invented to “alienate” the child from that parent.

“Across the country, victims of family violence are being disbelieved, silenced and punished,” Zaccour said in the press conference. “Mothers who dare speak up about the fathers’ violence are treated with great suspicion and children who express their wishes to not reside with an abusive father lose their voice, as they’re thought to be confused, lying, or brainwashed.”

The coalition sent letters to Virani and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier Tuesday morning, Zaccour said, highlighting what the coalition says it believes is a “Canada-wide crisis that is destroying countless lives.”

The coalition spans national organizations as well as organizations from all provinces and two territories.

Speakers highlighted a UN report published last summer, which urged urgent reform to stop family courts from dismissing credible allegations of domestic violence or coercive control. The report specified that “parental alienation” was one of several “pseudo concepts” causing “grave consequences” for parents and children.

Nneka MacGregor, executive director of WomenatthecentrE, said that she has seen this tactic used to separate mothers from their children.

WomenatthecentrE is a survivor-led organization aiming to end gender-based violence. Five women in her organization have seen their children taken away from them and placed in the custody of their abusive ex-partners due to the use of the parental alienation argument in court, Macgregor said.

“Parental alienation accusations are not about protecting children, but are about covering up for abuse,” she said in the press conference. “By design, parental alienation accusations are a tactic to silence survivors, a way for the abuser to shift the narrative, shift the focus away from their violence.”

And the tactic is increasingly showing up in Canadian courtrooms, adding to the urgency of the coalition’s call.

“We have seen a rise in the prevalence of parental alienation accusations in family law cases,” Deepa Mattoo, executive director of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic, said in the press conference.

The Toronto-based clinic offers legal representation and interpretation services to women who have experienced abuse.

“This trend adds complexity to the legal cases, making it increasingly challenging for survivors, particularly women, to find a path to safety,” Mattoo said. “The rise in accusations underscores the urgency of implementing legislature to safeguard survivors and promote a fair and just legal system.”

The increasing use of this tactic in family law cases is scaring some women out of reporting violence in the first place, MacGregor said.

“Beyond its impact on individual cases, the concept of parental alienation has a chilling effect,” she said. “It makes survivors not want to leave, not want to raise the fact that they have experienced violence. This places them and their children at risk. If the mother does not raise abuse, courts won’t know that they need to protect the child from the father. But if the mother does raise abuse, courts find her to be alienating. Either way, the children lose.”

“If our government is genuinely concerned about the safety and wellbeing of children, it needs to listen to us. It needs to act now.”

Zaccour said they were hoping to secure a meeting with Virani to discuss the call for a ban on parental alienation following their press conference.