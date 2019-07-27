

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A single ticket sold somewhere in British Columbia claimed Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased.

The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.

The winning numbers are: 11,15,17,20,24,25,50+30