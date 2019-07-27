B.C. player wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:49AM EDT
TORONTO - A single ticket sold somewhere in British Columbia claimed Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.
There was no immediate word on where exactly where the ticket was purchased.
The draw also included six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, however, none of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 30 will be approximately $16 million.
The winning numbers are: 11,15,17,20,24,25,50+30
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario drug bust sees 11 people charged, including 2 Sunwing Airlines employees
- Canada, New Zealand tops list of countries most vulnerable to housing bubble
- B.C. player wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw
- Two dead after tow plane and glider collide near Calgary
- Someone may have 'inadvertently' helped two suspects leave Gillam, Man. area: RCMP