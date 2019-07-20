No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The draw's two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 23 will grow to approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
