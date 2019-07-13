No winning ticket for Friday night's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 7:52AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $30 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 16 will grow to approximately $40 million.
