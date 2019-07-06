No winning ticket for Friday night's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 8:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on July 9 will be approximately $25 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No tsunami or damage reported after three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.
- Missing 18-month-old girl and father found safe: Saskatoon police
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot
- 'Maybe it was the jacket': Toronto mayor laments loss of Kawhi Leonard
- Helping salmon migrate upstream past Fraser River slide key concern: minister