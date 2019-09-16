Asylum claims dipped last month but numbers remain up over last year
An asylum seeker is questioned by an RCMP officer as he crosses the border into Canada from the United States Monday, August 21, 2017 near Champlain, N.Y. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 4:12PM EDT
OTTAWA - New statistics released Monday show a slight dip in the number of people intercepted at the Canada-U.S. border last month trying to cross unofficially to claim asylum.
Last month, 1,762 people were stopped by the RCMP as they crossed into Canada from the U.S. at informal border points, down from 1,874 in July.
But the statistics also show that the total number of asylum claims lodged in Canada so far this year is higher than in the same period in 2018.
The government says it has processed 39,705 new claims for refugee status so far in 2019, which is about 5,000 more than had been processed at this point last year.
Statistics released Monday also show Ontario continues to lag just behind Quebec in the total number of asylum claims processed so far this year.
The surge of asylum-seekers has become a lingering sore spot in federal-provincial relations, with the Liberal government promising hundreds of millions of dollars to both provinces to ease some of the strain on housing and social services.
