As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
A Desjardins report released Monday analyzes how much population growth among working-age Canadians is necessary to maintain the old-age dependency ratio, which refers to the ratio between 15 to 64-year-olds and those aged 65 and older.
It finds that the working-age population would have to grow by 2.2 per cent per year through 2040 to maintain the same ratio that existed in 2022.
And if the country wanted to go back to the average old-age dependency ratio it had between 1990 and 2015, that group of Canadians would have to grow by 4.5 per cent annually.
"I feel like the discussion around immigration levels in Canada, by and large, focuses on the immediate impact on the Canadian housing market," said Randall Bartlett, Desjardins' senior director of Canadian economics.
"And so what I wanted to do was sort of zoom out and provide some broader economic context around immigration and why immigration to Canada is important."
The prospective ramp-up of immigration levels has sparked debate on whether the country can handle higher flows of newcomers amid a housing crisis, and what the total economic impact of having more people in the country would be.
Canada's population grew by more than one million people last year, a record for the country. Its total population grew by 2.7 per cent, the fastest rate since 1957.
The strong population growth comes as the Liberal government eyes higher annual immigration targets, which would see the country welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025.
Proponents of higher immigration argue that the labour market is able to absorb more workers, and the country needs more working-age Canadians to support the tax base as more people retire.
"We need immigration at a relatively high rate, actually, in order to offset the economic impacts of aging -- to be able to pay for the health care that Canadian seniors are going to need," Bartlett said.
A recent Desjardins analysis finds Canada's plan to increase immigration could boost gross domestic product per capita if newcomers continue to have the same success getting work that they've enjoyed recently.
GDP per capita is the size of a country's economy divided by its population. Many consider it to be a better measure of a country's living standards than the overall GDP figure.
The employment outcomes of recent immigrants, particularly those brought in through the economic stream, have improved compared to those of previous cohorts. That's in part because of changes to federal immigration policy.
In 2018, the median wage of economic immigrant principal applicants surpassed that of the Canadian population by the time they had been in the country for one year, according to Statistics Canada.
"We're bringing in very, very talented people," Bartlett said. They are able to find jobs and "generate earnings very quickly that are outpacing the Canadian average," he added.
But critics argue that relying on immigration to supply workers for the economy can also serve as a disincentive for businesses to invest in technology that would boost labour productivity and reduce dependency on workers.
Bartlett said the federal government could modulate the flow of temporary foreign workers so as to encourage such investments.
But he conceded that housing serves as a major hurdle.
Desjardins estimates the country would need to build 100,000 more units every year to offset upward price pressures caused by having a higher number of permanent residents in the country.
A recent analysis by BMO found that for every one per cent of population growth, housing prices typically increase by three per cent.
The influx of newcomers into the country is already having an effect on the housing market, which rebounded this year despite interest rates being at their highest level in decades.
At its last interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada flagged population growth's effect on housing prices as one of the factors feeding into inflation.
"Strong population growth from immigration is adding both demand and supply to the economy: newcomers are helping to ease the shortage of workers while also boosting consumer spending and adding to demand for housing," the central bank said in a press release on its latest rate hike.
Bartlett warned the erosion of housing affordability amid record population growth could damage public support for immigration and warrants swift action from government.
"There's a risk Canadians could become less open and less positive... toward immigration," Bartlett said.
"If that leads to scaling back immigration in a meaningful way, then that means Canadians are gonna be facing a significant bill going forward to meet the the aging costs of older Canadians."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Another Canadian firefighter has died battling wildfires, a man is dead after a gondola crash in Quebec, and a new report says Canada must welcome more newcomers to balance its aging population.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
Military begins B.C. wildfire deployment as number of blazes continues to climb
The British Columbia government says military support is arriving for deployment after the province asked for Ottawa's help in fighting hundreds of wildfires.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
Toronto
-
Public vigil planned for mother of two killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
-
More than 300 tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying rent
More than 300 tenants at two Toronto apartment buildings have stopped paying their rent.
-
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417 reopens for Monday morning commute after Bronson Avenue bridge replaced
Highway 417 reopened between Carling Avenue and Metcalfe Street on Monday morning, after the busy highway was closed all weekend for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge.
-
'Inappropriate' and 'Upsetting': Veteran councillor criticizes Ottawa mayor's calls to open Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa Coun. Jeff Leiper says it is inappropriate for Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to publicly and privately call on the National Capital Commission to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles this summer.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hydro Ottawa, union set to return to the bargaining table
Hydro Ottawa and the union representing its workers return to the bargaining table today, as a strike by approximately 400 employees nears the end of a third week.
Barrie
-
More than 15K lightning strikes recorded in Ontario over 2-day period
Ontario recorded more than 15,000 lightning strikes in the last 48 hours, increasing the threat of wildfires in the province, officials say.
-
Simcoe County groups raise water safety awareness as National Drowning Prevention week begins
National Drowning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday with organizations around Simcoe County reminding swimmers and boaters of the importance of water safety.
-
Automated licence plate recognition system nets two charges in Oro-Medonte
Two people have been arrested on outstanding warrants after an automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) system alerted police.
Kitchener
-
Motorcycle driver in Woolwich crash has died
The motorcycle driver who was injured in Saturday’s crash in Woolwich Township has died.
-
Rural cemeteries targeted by lawn equipment thieves
Waterloo Regional Police say thieves have stolen lawn equipment from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
-
Camps teach teen girls the ropes of becoming a firefighter amid volunteer shortage
Rural communities across Ontario need more volunteer firefighters. There was an effort to expand the industry and include more women this week in Blandford-Blenheim and Brant County.
London
-
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train
A person has died after they were hit by a train in the city’s east end.
-
New Western study looks into distorted smell due to long COVID
A new study out of Western University is shedding light on long-term post COVID-19 smell distortions.
-
Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. hits snag when $6.7M grant application denied
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin said their application for a $6.7 million Rapid Housing Initiative grant to help build a community of 40 tiny homes was denied.
Windsor
-
Windsor doctor has license revoked, fined $250K, for professional misconduct and incompetency
Allegations against Dr. Albert Kadri surrounded what the college said was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital polices regarding the renal program at Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Hot, humid and rainy in Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures will read in the high 20s but the humidex value will make it feel more like the low 30s.
-
ERCA’s golden anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of being Mother Nature's steward
To commemorate their 50th anniversary, Essex Region Conservation Authority staff have put together a pictorial exhibit at John R. Park Homestead in Essex County.
Montreal
-
Man dead, woman in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, according to provincial police. Eric Cadotte, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), said Sunday afternoon that a male occupant died of his injuries in hospital.
-
WATCH: Former farm girl rescues juvenile Northern Saw-whet owl from side of busy Montreal street
Montreal resident Carrie MacPherson spotted an injured Norther Saw-whet owl on the side of a busy street and rescued the bird as it would have surely died before turning it over to a veterinary hospital.
-
'That is inexcusable': Montreal couple feels left in the dark after Air Canada flight cancelled, luggage lost
A couple says they've been left in the dark by Air Canada after their flight to California was cancelled, their luggage was lost, and they both missed out on a relative's wedding.
Atlantic
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
-
Cape Breton's Donkin coal mine shut down again over reports of rock fall
The Donkin underground coal mine in Cape Breton has been shut down again following reports of a rock fall on Saturday.
-
Enterococci bacteria found in Nova Scotia beaches
Known for its scenic beauty and as a favourite destination to cool off for locals and tourists alike, Queensland Beach and Bayswater Beach are temporarily closed due to water quality concerns.
Winnipeg
-
‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors
Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.
-
'An experience all in itself': Manitoba's drive-in theatres still going strong
Summer movie season is in full swing, and many Manitobans are still choosing to see new Hollywood releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer at one of the province's three remaining drive-in theatres.
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Calgary
-
Successful Calgary Stampede brings economic benefit to city
As the 2023 Calgary Stampede wraps up, officials expect the event to go down as the second most attended on record.
-
Four Canadians prevail in Calgary Stampede rodeo finals
Canadian cowboys held their own at the Calgary Stampede rodeo by winning four of six events on Showdown Sunday.
-
Federal candidates lobby for votes ahead of July 24 Calgary-Heritage byelection
An iconic south Calgary riding that has sat vacant since January will soon have its federal seat filled as voters hit the advance polls in Calgary-Heritage.
Edmonton
-
2 arrested after string of 'random' Saturday night shootings in Edmonton
A man and a woman have been arrested for a string of shootings Saturday night in Edmonton, which police say appear to be random.
-
89-year-old man recovering in hospital after random attack in downtown Edmonton
An Alberta man is calling for better approaches to treating people with a mental illness, after his 89-year-old father was hospitalized following a random attack in downtown Edmonton last week.
-
RCMP ask for help finding person "struggling" in North Saskatchewan River
RCMP are looking for a person who may be struggling in the North Saskatchewan River.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver, Burnaby top Canada's most expensive rental markets: Rentals.ca
It likely won't come as a surprise to Vancouver residents, but the city remains Canada's most expensive rental market, according to a report by Rentals.ca.
-
Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities
A major earthquake late Saturday night off the coast of Alaska briefly caused concern about the possibility of a tsunami along the British Columbia coast.
-
'She was the heart of us': BC Wildfire Service shares touching tribute to fallen member
Devyn Gale. Colleague. Friend. Sister. Daughter. Hero. Those are the concluding words of the tribute BC Wildfire Service shared in honour of a young firefighter who died in service of her community near Revelstoke, B.C., where she grew up, on Thursday.
Politics
-
Privacy Act allows disclosure for inmate transfers, Mendicino said it restricts them
Soon after Canadians were told privacy law was preventing them from learning why notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison, the federal privacy watchdog was reminded behind the scenes that there are ways around it.
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
Health
-
Dozens of cats in Poland had bird flu but the risk to people is low, the UN health agency says
The World Health Organization said more than two dozen cats have been infected with bird flu across Poland, but no people appeared to have been sickened.
-
Ketamine effectively treats severe depression in Australian clinical trial
Ketamine can effectively treat severe depression, according to a new study.
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
Sci-Tech
-
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
-
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
-
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
Entertainment
-
Elton John testifies for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial
Elton John testified Monday for the defence in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.
-
Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76
Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who charmed France with her English grace, natural style and accented French and made the country her home, has died at age 76.
-
'Mission: Impossible' debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations
After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One' launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend, according to studio estimates.
Business
-
-
China's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the second quarter, lower than expected as momentum slows
China's economy grew 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year after near-stagnant growth a year earlier, missing analyst expectations even as momentum is expected to weaken in the coming quarters.
-
Some U.S. colleges cost US $95k per year, and they’re only getting more expensive. Here’s why
The average tuition at US private colleges grew by about 4% last year to just under $40,000 per year, according to data collected by US News & World Report. For a public in-state school, that cost was $10,500, that’s an annual increase of 0.8% for in-state students and about 1% for out-of-state.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Sports
-
North American Indigenous Games officially open in Halifax as prime minister attends
The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off Sunday evening with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.
-
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
-
Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets
Regrets? Novak Djokovic has two. There was that tiebreaker pretty early in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, when the 36-year-old Serb was one point from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over his 20-year-old opponent, Carlos Alcaraz.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.