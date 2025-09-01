Canada

Wildfire within 1 kilometre of recently evacuated Fort Providence, N.W.T.

By The Canadian Press

Published

A telephone pole burnt in a residential area destroyed by the wildfires is shown in Enterprise, Northwest Territories on Wednesday October 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.