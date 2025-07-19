ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Trying to sponsor your parents or grandparents to live in Canada? We want to hear from you

By Christl Dabu

Published

The Parents and Grandparents Program allows Canadians to apply to sponsor family members for permanent residency. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.