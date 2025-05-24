ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

The Liberals promised a suite of crime measures. Here’s what they’re taking on

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Justice Sean Fraser speaks to journalists as he arrives for a meeting of the federal cabinet in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.