‘Shock and sadness’: U.K. woman distraught after learning father’s remains not at Winnipeg gravesite

By Alex Karpa

A woman had her father’s remains exhumed in Winnipeg for a reinterment but discovered an empty grave. Michelle Gerwing reports.


















