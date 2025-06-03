ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Ontario hospital files $100-million lawsuit claiming shoddy construction, putting patient safety at risk

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

Humber River hospital in Toronto is suing private partner Plenary Group, alleging poor construction and lack of maintenance. Adrian Ghobrial reports.


















