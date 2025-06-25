ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Ottawa won’t release its budget for Canada Day festivities in the capital

By The Canadian Press

Published

A construction crane is seen as a cloud of smoke hovers above the ground during a fireworks show on Canada Day in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.