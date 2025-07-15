ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Number of Canadians with favourable view of U.S. has fallen, poll suggests

By The Canadian Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to reporters at the White House in Washington on July 13, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.