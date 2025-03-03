ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Mayors of Canadian border towns, cities explore ways to counter looming tariff threat

By Aarjavee Raaj

Published

Canadian mayors of cities and towns near the U.S. border have set up a new partnership in the form of the Border Mayors Alliance. (Oleksii Liskonih/Getty Images/iStockphoto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.