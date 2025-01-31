ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

From checkouts to checkups: Why old retail spaces are a new trend in health-care delivery

By Garrett Barry

Published

A former Costco warehouse in Newfoundland is being given a new life as an ambulatory and urgently needed health care facility. Garrett Barry has the story.


















