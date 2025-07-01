Canada

Family of N.S. man found dead in Dominican Republic asks help to bring remains home

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian flag flies over the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.