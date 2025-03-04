ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

CRTC delays implementation of next-generation 911 service for two years

By The Canadian Press

Published

Next-generation 911 services — which would enable Canadians to send texts or video to emergency services — won’t be implemented for another two years. A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















