ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Chiefs of Ontario say Ottawa acting unfairly in major projects meeting Thursday

By The Canadian Press

Published

People rally against Bill C-5 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.