ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Cavendish Beach Music Festival kicks off, bringing multi-million dollar boost to P.E.I.

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

The crowd celebrates at the 2024 Cavendish Beach Music Festival. (file photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.