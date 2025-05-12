ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Air Canada adds new routes to Latin America in ‘largest winter expansion to date’

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Updated

Published

Travellers check in at Trudeau airport in Montreal, Friday, January 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.