FARO, YUKON -- Mounties say a "possible suspect" has been identified and an arrest made after they received reports of shots being fired in Faro, Yukon.

The RCMP didn't say if anyone was injured, but said the threat has ended.

Police have lifted a shelter in place order but are warning residents to stay away from several streets in the community.

They say there is a significant first responder and police presence in the town.

The order to shelter in place was posted on social media about 1 p.m. and was rescinded 90 minutes later.

Faro is a town of about 400 people located a four-hour drive northeast of Whitehorse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.